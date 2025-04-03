OWASSO, Okla. — According to the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency, 287 homes and businesses in Owasso were impacted by the EF 1 tornadothat ripped through on April 2.

Some residents said it was their first time dealing with severe weather. Leaving people wondering what resources were available.

OKLAHOMA STANDARD: Resources available for Owasso storm victims

Cindy Leathers lives in the area and has never experienced a tornado. She had her roof destroyed and her backyard covered in debris.

"We could feel the suction, and I was a little bit of a roar…We could hear the things hitting the home and coming off the home," said Leathers.

KJRH

Leathers told 2 News the winds were so strong they blew furniture into the pod behind her home. She said she's lucky the recovery process has already started with roofers, movers, and restoration crews.

KJRH

Leathers said that resources offered help with food and cutting trees within minutes.

"It is a showcase of Oklahomans helping Oklahomans; that's what we do," said Leathers.

Roger Stevens is the Senior Director of Public Works in Owasso. He said people can leave construction debris on the sidewalk in front of their homes.

Crews will pick it up starting around 7 a.m. on April 4 and continuing through April 18. Stevens added that residents can drop off storm debris near East 5th Avenue and South Main in Owasso.

Leathers said the experience was overwhelming.

"There's been several tornadoes, but we've never had it hit us, so it is very scary," said Leathers.

2 News brought that concern to Stevens.

"Go back and look and see what you can do to improve. To be better planned in the event we have another tornado," said Stevens.

KJRH

Leathers said despite the roof and branches scattered about, she's glad her family was safe.

"Nobody was hurt, the home and the items in the home can all be replaced," said Leathers

For information about available resources, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

