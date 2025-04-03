STATE OF EMERGENCY: Owasso leaders issue emergency after EF-1 tornado hits

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso city councilors unanimously declared a state of emergency following Wednesday morning's EF-1 tornado.

The city attorney explained a declaration will allow them to help citizens however they can in the weeks to come, with things like suspending permitting fees for rebuilding or securing outside funding.

Among the four voting councilors, Mayor Alvin Fruga.

“Our community is this way," he said. "When we see people in need, we’re gonna do the best that we can to help.”

His home in the Bailey Ranch neighborhood was untouched, but Fruga knows and has seen many of his neighbors are suffering.

Driving around his neighborhood, Fruga described the wreckage as surreal.

“You see those things on tv, and there aren’t any homes here that are totally devastated, but the damage sort of reminded me of that.”

Amid all the devastation, the mayor noticed something else, too.

"You could hardly get through the street, because of all of the vehicles and support help and trucks and already beginning to remove debris and people on roofs," said Fruga. “It’s just sort of a swell of support from everyone to sort of help those who are in need.”

Another resident in that neighborhood, Chris Barnes, also recognized the unshakable strength and resilience of Oklahomans.

“It’s been a great show of force, but a great show of compassion by our neighbors," said Barnes. “I love how people, especially neighbors, dropped everything to come help. There was 5 guys with chainsaws here first thing in the morning. Met a million roofers, met a million fence guys, really people just jumped in to try to help.”

Once he got the warning, Barnes and his wife rushed into the bathroom to seek shelter.

He said the tornado was on top of them a mere 5 to 10 seconds later.

Barnes counts himself lucky that his family home has only a mangled fence, a partially caved-in roof, and an unsteady treehouse as real evidence of destruction.

"Ultimately I think there’s like a strange pride in Oklahoma where we’re like 'yeah this is where the tornadoes come,'" he said. "But when they do come, the good people do come out and really do like to help.”

The council did not put an end date on their SOE, stating it is too early to say how long they will need extra resources. They plan to reevaluate in the weeks ahead.

For those in need of assistance:

