Choctaw Nation purchases former Big Lots facility in Durant following ICE's alleged interest in building

DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation has purchased the former Big Lots facility in Durant, several months after city officials said they believed that the Department of Homeland Security was interested in the building.

In a Facebook post dated in November, city officials said they had reason to believe that DHS was considering turning the facility into a detention center, but no one from DHS had reached out at that point.

The Choctaw Nation's Tribal Council soon approved a council bill opposing the facility due to safety and security concerns, and its proximity to the Nation's headquarters. "The Tribal Council will not support actions that jeopardize the safety, stability, growth, and long-term planning of the Nation's governmental and economic center in Durant."

With the purchase of the facility, the Choctaw Nation hopes to create new opportunities for economic development.

“We are evaluating how to use this adjoining property as part of our efforts to support operational growth and exploring a variety of potential uses that align with our strategic vision," said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton. "This is an opportunity to enhance our presence and continue driving economic prosperity for our tribal members and the surrounding community.”

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