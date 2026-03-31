Cherokee Nation allocates $400K to animal rescues, accessible vet care

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is launching the Pet Partner Program, dedicating $400,000 to animal welfare.

Two rescues were selected to pilot the program: Waymaker Rescue and Kenwood Animal Rescue. Each was awarded $100,000. The other $200,000 will be available for smaller rescues to apply for grants up to $5,000.

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“I think just about every community has some nonprofit, some effort, that is either trying to get started or already existing that is providing some of these services," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We want to give them some dollars to do more.”

Joan Forsyth is the president of Waymaker. She's been in rescue for just two years, with no facility and a small team behind her.

They're a donation-based facility, she said, which makes this commitment from the Nation that much more critical.

“We are going to set a higher standard in Oklahoma," said Forsyth. "We are going to start making it accessible for citizens, for tribal to get vet care. It’s not a luxury that you shouldn’t be able to afford. It’s a necessity and a responsibility.”

With the funds, the two pilot rescues will need to hold four spay-and-neuter and vaccination clinics in the community. The idea, the Chief said, is to alleviate the overpopulation issue, while also supporting the work the rescues are already doing.

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"I get emotional because we’ve seen so many animals come through our program, and we would hate to stop because we see what we’ve done in just two years, which is we are just shy of a thousand animals," said Forsyth. "We can only imagine what else is out there and who we can help with. If the Cherokee Nation hadn’t gotten behind us, if the funds dry up, we have to stop doing what we’re doing. Or do it on a much smaller scale, and we don’t want that.”

The other rescue, Kenwood Animal Rescue, is run by Christy and Anthony Davis.

The couple got into rescue ten years ago, and also don't have a facility.

“Just our house," said Christy. "We have homemade pens in our backyard, and we’ve just had to build for each animal that we’ve caught.”

Christy said her small community knows who they are, and also supports their efforts through donations.

While they take as many animals in as they can, Christy said they also do transports to get animals to a facility where they have a shot at adoption.

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“We’re the ones that get these animals first that are in the deepest pit of hell," she said. "They have mange, they have ticks, they’re sick, they’re wormy, and it’s just heartbreaking. But it’s heartwarming when we get that update, 'Hey, he got adopted, or she got adopted.' And the family that’s holding them… It’s priceless.”

With the backing of the nation, Anthony said, it just reaffirms the work they've spent a decade doing.

“I don’t know if you caught it up there, but I about caught tears," said Anthony. "It touches your heart that the Cherokee Nation does so much for the people, but now they’re stepping up for the dogs, cats, and we even have a goat.”

Chief Hoskin explained that the funding comes from the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, which allows them to build clinics and hospitals.

"But what it does on this really tiny basis compared to all the other dollars is it allows us to do something for public health, and that is helping people with animals," said Hoskin. "All of this is about health and wellness. It's really a holistic, comprehensive approach. You can't have true wellness in a community unless you make sure we're taking care of pets."

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