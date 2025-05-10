CELEBRATIONS: Tulsa Catholics gather to honor Pope Leo XIV

TULSA, Okla. — In a heartfelt May 9 gathering, Catholics from across Green Country came together at Holy Family Cathedral to celebrate Pope Leo XIV's election.

Bishop David Konderla led a Thanksgiving Mass, making his first public appearance in a month since battling illness.

“This evening is a time for us to gather, the first time that we’ve had since the election of Pope Leo, to gather and thank God for the gift of our new pope, and to celebrate the fact that in just 17 short days, from the date that Pope Francis died, we have a new pope,” Konderla said.

Among the attendees was Robert Bandelier.

“I was just overjoyed. I wish I had been here with the school children to jump up and down, that’s how I felt,” Bandelier said.

Pope Leo XIV took on arguably the largest human role in religion just a day prior to the ceremony.

“I think it means we need a man with very strong moral character, and is empathetic, and that builds bridges and not walls,” Bandelier said.

Greg Moore, who attended the service with Bandelier, spoke about the emotions of the last 24 hours, saying, “I’m at a loss for words, ‘cause it’s just been overwhelming…everyone’s so happy.”

Bishop Konderla said the moment was for God and the new Pontiff.

“Praying for his peace and his joy, as he steps into this role. It’s of course a huge, life-altering role, and so we pray that God will fill him with a sense of peace and joy as he begins his leadership,” Konderla said.

The passion was clear. The prayers echoed to heaven.

