Holy Family Cathedral hosts memorial mass for Pope Francis

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of parishioners filled the pews of Tulsa’s Holy Family Cathedral, coming together to honor Pope Francis, a spiritual leader who, although many never met in person, left an indelible mark on their lives and faith.

2 News Oklahoma listened to parishioners, including Emily Keleher.

“My reaction was utter shock since yesterday he seemed to be doing fairly well,” Keleher said.

For many like Keleher, Pope Francis represented a beacon of change for the Catholic church.

“His views and his changes to everything in the church has made me want to come and represent and be here for my community,” Keleher said.

Father Elkin Gonzales led the memorial service, guiding attendees in prayers and reflections. Gonzales had a unique perspective, having been in the Vatican when Pope Francis ascended to the papacy.

He remembers the craze with fondness.

“It was around 7 o’clock when all the bells in the city of Rome started ringing we knew that white smoke had come out,” Gonzales said, “It was crazy in Rome at the time.”

As mourners across Tulsa, the state, and the globe grapple with the loss, attention is already shifting toward the future.

A conclave is expected to convene soon, where Cardinals of the Church will select the next pope. Father Gonzales requested prayers during the transitional period.

“It is important for us to understand that although it is with the cooperation of men, it is an act of the Holy Spirit selecting the new pope for the Church,” Gonzales said.

Father Gonzales had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis twice.

“We [pastors] knew that we were talking, not with somebody who had been sitting on a throne far away from us but someone who knew the challenges and blessings of active ministry in local churches,” Gonzales said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

