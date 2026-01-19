Celebrated KVOO DJ Billy Parker dies

TULSA, Okla. — Former KVOO DJ and Oklahoma legend Billy Parker has passed away.

The news was shared on Big Country 99.5's Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

Parker worked at KVOO from 1971 to 2015. He won multiple awards during his tenure at KVOO, including ACM and CMA awards.

2 News' Erin Christy interviewed Parker in 2023, following the release of his autobiography, "Thanks—Thanks a lot." KVOO was formerly housed in the KJRH studios, so Parker was a well-known figure in our hallways.

Rasin' Caine: The History of Cain's Ballroom

Legendary Tulsa DJ Billy Parker tells decades of stories in new book

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

