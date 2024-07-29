BYE, BYE WAIT TIMES: Service Oklahoma rolling out new driver's license system

TULSA, Okla. — Service Oklahoma named FAST Enterprises as the vendor of the new statewide driver's license record system.

The new system will streamline the process for customers looking to get a license at a Service Oklahoma location — and for the employees issuing the identification.



Previous coverage >>> Service OK helps students get driver’s license ahead of school

After years of working at Barnes Tag Agency, Etta Grabowski knows just how frustrating it can be to step into her office.

“Sometimes it’s a nightmare. The system will crash statewide, we just have to kind of roll with those punches," she said. “It makes it a lot frustrating when people are really wanting to get their license and you tell them ‘I’m sorry the system’s down,’ and they look at you kind of crazy like ‘Well, can you not fix it?’ 'I really can’t, I wish I could, I don’t know what’s happening.'”

Come next year, there could be much fewer moments of frustration.

Service Oklahoma said it will begin initial programming on Aug. 1 and hopes the system will be fully operational by Thanksgiving 2025.

Britnee Joyner, Senior Public Information Officer with Service Oklahoma, said the process inside a license operator will reduce from 20-minute wait times to 5-10 minute waits.

"This new driver's license system is going to modernize and digitize Oklahoma’s driver's license system," said Joyner. "It really is a game changer for all of Oklahoman’s, getting their drivers licenses and motor vehicle services so much smoother.”



Previous coverage >>> Driver's test delays causing frustration for teens and parents

FAST Enterprises is already the provider for the motor vehicle system, so this move will smooth out the agency by putting everything in one place.

It's issues like a screen not loading fast enough, or the system crashing entirely that Grabowski has dealt with over the last few years.

She hopes all of that will soon be behind her and her customers.

The process at a Service Oklahoma location will look relatively the same for customers, other than a quicker trip. One minor upgrade of note, a mobile wallet and ID integration to expedite processes.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

