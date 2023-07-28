Service OK helps students get driver’s license ahead of school

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As many may know, wait times at driver testing facilities in Oklahoma can be extremely long — a whole day in fact. It's an issue 2 News has covered before.



But starting Saturday, July 29, families with teens ready to get behind the wheel have an extra opportunity to go on the weekend.

It's part of a back-to-school campaign.

Service Oklahoma understands that families are preparing for school to start.

They are getting supplies, and new clothes, and for those with teens ready to drive, they may need to get a learner's permit or driver's license.

The problem can be the wait times at drivers testing facilities.

Sometimes it takes a person an entire day, and for parents, they might not have the time to take their teen and sit around waiting for hours on end, especially on a weekday.

"We understand that as parents are getting, you know, trying to get all those pieces back to back to school ready for their children, that one of the big components could be getting a learner's permit or intermediate license or passing a drive test and we heard a lot of feedback from citizens that it would be great if we had some more accessibility to these options for these services," Jay Doyle the Service Oklahoma Chief Executive Officer said.

Service Oklahoma is opening its driving test facilities in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Oklahoma City for a month-long campaign just for teens.

They will all be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. but on different Saturdays.

The Oklahoma City location will be open and ready to serve teens for the next 5 Saturdays starting July 29.

The Tulsa driving testing facility will only operate Saturday, Aug. 5.

Lastly, the Broken Arrow facility will be open for teens on four Saturdays. The one Saturday they won’t be open is August 5.

Doyle says these locations will be fully staffed and anticipates they will be able to serve about 100 people a Saturday.

“We’ll be offering anything from written tests to driving tests. So we will offer our full service, our full suite of services, here this weekend. Related to driver’s licenses, and I think the thing I’d really reiterate is just our website before you come on what documentation you need to bring,” he said.

He explains that each service requires different documentation.

For example, for a learner's permit, a teen will need to bring a Primary ID, social security number, a parent or legal guardian, and a driver education enrollment contract or completion certificate.

For an intermediate license, make sure to bring a learner's permit, proof of insurance, driver's education completion certificate, and a parent or guardian.

These are still walk-in-only facilities, so it’s suggested you get here early with all the correct documentation.

