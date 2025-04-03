BUYER BEWARE: Contractor scams spike after natural disasters

TULSA, Okla. — Almost as soon as the debris falls after a tornado, shady contractors swoop in, hoping to take advantage of storm victims at their most vulnerable.

KJRH

When high winds or a tornado rip off your roof, you want it fixed fast—not just to protect your home, but also to bring a sense of stability back into your life.

Phony roofers, contractors, and handymen count on your state of shock to make you an easy target for their scams. That’s why, alongside legitimate and reputable local contractors, the shady ones plant their signs offering help or go door-to-door, hoping to pressure storm-shocked people into signing bad contracts or straight up steal their cash.

The Consumer Protection Unit at the Attorney General's office provided this advise to avoid contractor scams:

Ask for referrals from trusted family, friends, and colleagues who have recent experience with home repairs. Local recommendations can provide valuable insights into a contractor's reliability and quality of work. Obtain multiple written estimates from different contractors. These detailed proposals should clearly outline the scope of work, materials, and total project costs—they help homeowners compare options and identify any unusually high or suspiciously low bids. Verify the contractor's local credentials and community standing. Established local businesses with a physical address and proven track record are typically more trustworthy than transient operators who appear after a disaster. Be extremely cautious of contractors who demand large upfront payments or insist on cash transactions. Reputable contractors typically have structured payment plans and accept various payment methods. Watch for red flags like high-pressure sales tactics, unsolicited offers, or contractors who show up uninvited to offer repairs. Legitimate professionals understand that storm victims need time to make informed decisions. Take the time to research before signing an agreement or contract. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.



If you suspect a contractor or con man is taking advantage of you, file a complaint with your local police department and Oklahoma’s Attorney General’s office.

