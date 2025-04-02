TORNADO DAMAGE: Homes damaged in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — People are cleaning up storm damage across Owasso after a tornado early on April 2nd.
The tornado touched down around 7 a.m. near 96th Street N. and Garnett; damage is reported across the area.
2 News Storm Chaser Damon Lewis captured photos as he surveyed the area.
GALLERY: Storm damage across Owasso
2 News crews are on the scene and we'll keep updating as we learn more.
