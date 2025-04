STORM DAMAGE: Owasso on April 2nd

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Storm damage in Owasso after possible tornado.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma