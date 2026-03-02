Broken Arrow voters to decide on $415 million bond package on April 7

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow voters will head to the polls on April 7 to decide the fate of a $415 million bond package made up of eight propositions covering transportation, public safety, quality of life, and sports facilities.

The largest share of the money, $205 million, would go toward transportation improvements, including street widening, intersection improvements, and sidewalk and trail upgrades. Another $65 million would fund improvements to city facilities such as the Broken Arrow Veterans Center and the Rose District Plaza.

Quality-of-life projects would receive $74 million, including a new community center at Elam Park and new pickleball courts. Public safety would see $56 million directed toward police, fire, and warning siren upgrades.

Proposition 8 stands apart from the rest of the package, asking voters to approve a temporary half-cent sales tax increase to fund $53 million in sports facility upgrades. The remaining seven propositions would not raise property taxes.

Aaron McColloch, City of Broken Arrow Communications Director, said the sports facilities in need of upgrades serve a range of organizations across the city.

"We've got four public sports facilities here in Broken Arrow. You've got Indian Springs Sports Complex, Arrow Head Softball Sports Complex, Challenger Sports Complex, and Nieheus Sports Complex. Each one of those serves a different sports organization. They need improvements. They need long overdue improvements," McColloch said.

McColloch said putting together the bond package has been about a 2.5-year process.

The first public forum meeting will be tonight at the Union Public Schools Eighth Grade Center on South Garnett Road. Additional sessions are scheduled for March 12 at Ridge Christian Church, March 26 at Battle Creek Golf Club, and April 2 at Connect Church.

Residents can learn more about all eight propositions at those meetings before casting their votes on April 7th.

