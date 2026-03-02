Bill that would make grooming a felony now moves to Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill that would make it a felony for an individual to groom a child is advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature.

House Bill 1540 would make the act punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The bill was introduced by State Senator David Bullard, a Republican from Durant.

“In our time, we have witnessed one of the largest increases in the ‘grooming’ and targeting of our kids,” Bullard said. “For far too long, we have waited until the damage has been done to step in and stop kids from being ‘groomed’ for sexual exploitation. Senate Bill 1540 works to stop pedophiles before they have a chance to severely and permanently damage our kids.

House Bill 1540 defines grooming as an adult befriending a child to create an emotional connection with the intention of engaging in lewd or sexual acts.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a full vote.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

