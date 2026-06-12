Broken Arrow to consider pause on new data centers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced it would consider a 6--month moratorium on new data centers at its Monday, June 15 City Council meeting.

The announcement comes on the heels of news a planned purchase of 52 acres for a proposed data center in east Broken Arrow will no longer move forward.

Related story>>> Proposed data center in Broken Arrow not moving forward

City Manager Michael Spurgeon recommended the consideration. If approved, it would pause acceptance of land use development applications for data centers for 6 months.

In the announcement, the city said, "During the moratorium, the city would focus efforts to study data centers, and all potential impacts the facilities can have on communities including, electrical consumption and potential rate impacts on surrounding customers, water demand, noise generation, traffic, any tax exemptions granted at the state level, and any increased demands on public infrastructure."

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If approved at the Monday, June 15 City Council meeting, the moratorium would take effect immediately and expire in 6 months.

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