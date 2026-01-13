Oklahoma lawmakers propose bill to protect families from data center costs

TULSA, Okla. — State lawmakers have filed a new bill aimed at preventing families and small businesses from shouldering the infrastructure costs of data center growth through higher utility rates.

House Bill 2992, known as the Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act, would require data centers to cover their share of infrastructure expenses instead of passing those costs on to residential customers.

For Tulsa resident Mariam Mamah, rising electric bills have become a significant financial burden.

"At this point, my electricity bill, this last summer, was higher than my car payment. And so that's substantial," Mamah said.

Last week, PSO sent customers a letter warning of a possible $25-per-month increase. The company attributed the potential hike to technology upgrades but hasn't directly connected those costs to data centers.

Mamah expressed concerns about costs being shifted to consumers.

"I have concerns about the costs that are being passed to consumers. But that's not the case with like PSO and other partners. What is the overhead that's being passed to consumers?" Mamah said.

The legislation follows SB 480, passed last year, which allows large energy users, such as data centers, to install on-site generators or contract with third-party power providers without review by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Any unregulated plant must include a natural gas component.

Representative Brad Boles of Marlow introduced HB 2992.

In a statement, he said the bill "is about protecting ratepayers and making sure massive energy users cover the infrastructure needed to support their operations instead of shifting that burden onto families and small businesses."

Mamah believes this legislation is essential for Oklahoma families' financial stability.

"Basically survive, raise a family, you know, be able to save, pass on generational wealth, lift themselves out of poverty. It's harder when the stressors for daily living," Mamah said.

The Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act will be up for consideration on February 2.

