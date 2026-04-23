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Bomb threat leads to evacuation at Bixby daycare

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BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police and other first responders are on the scene of a daycare near 101st and Memorial due to a bomb threat.

The building is evacuated, students and teachers are in a safe zone. The daycare serves children from newborn to kindergarten.

Parents got a text message asking them to avoid bringing their kids this morning and letting other parents know the kids already there are safely evacuated.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on the way and we'll update you as we learn more.

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