BOIL ORDER ISSUED IN COWETA: City-wide water shutdown planned for Sunday, September 14

COWETA, Okla. — The city of Coweta said challenges in repairing a 12-inch water main have forced an immediate city-wide boil order. The city also said there will be a city-wide water shutdown at 12:30 AM on Sunday, September 14 to allow crews time to make the necessary repairs.

The issue stems from a broken 12-inch water main near 121st Street south and 273rd East Avenue. The city began repairs there on September 11th, shutting down water service to a nearby neighborhood to finish the work on September 12.

City crews were unable to finish the work due to issues locating shutdown valves, meaning crews were working underwater.

On September 13, the city released a statement saying that due to the ongoing open, active water line, an immediate boil order was being issued. Anyone living in Coweta is being asked to boil tap water for 2 minutes before using. This order does not apply to residents on a rural water system.

Furthermore, the city said at 12:30 AM on Sunday morning, September 14, water will be shut down city-wide so repairs can be made. Crews will work until the repairs are completed.

The city said People living in areas that have had low pressure or no water since the work on the 12-inch main began can access free bottled water at a city-provided water station in the Atwood’s parking lot.

The city said it will release additional updates when possible.

You can read the update on the city website here.

