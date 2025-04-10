Big push for volunteers on Owasso Cares Day as cleanup continues

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso community members recovering from the EF1 that struck April 2 said they couldn't wait for Owasso Cares Day on May 3.

This year's annual volunteer clean-up event focuses on the El Rio Vista neighborhood, which is recovering from the tornado.

City leaders said that as of April 10, they still need 50 more volunteers to help.

Kathleen Blue is one of the dozens of homeowners trying to recover.

"My damage is the roof came off of that house... and landed on mine," said Blue.

Despite her own damage, she hasn't been alone in her mission to clean up the community.

"Just neighbors helping neighbors, and it wasn't that day… it's just unbelievable how much has gone on," said Blue.

Blue said the El Rio Vista neighborhood was devastated after getting hit by the tornado. She said that from neighbors helping neighbors, the community made it look substantially cleaner.

But more help would be appreciated. Blue said she can't wait for Owasso Cares Day.

"We'll have the cleanest town around… especially with us old people who can't get out an do too much," said Blue.

Jerry Fowler, the city's neighborhood coordinator, said more volunteers would mean the world for the community.

"Anytime somebody is willing to give up their time and effort and come out and help others, it just warms my heart," said Fowler.

The event goes from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and the deadline to sign up is April 11, but applications will be accepted until April 17. Click hereto sign up for Owasso Cares Day.

