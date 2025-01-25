Baseball season to go on, despite contract situation, Bartlesville says

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville leaders are promising the baseball season will go on as planned, but signs point toward a close call.

Football’s over, basketball’s in full swing, which means baseball’s right around the corner.

Kids in Bartlesville have become accustomed to Price Fields, a sharp-looking youth baseball and softball complex. The complex has been managed by 4F Sports … until the contract expired Dec. 31. The city notified 4F and its owner, John Pannell, that it would open up the bidding process. Everyone, Pannell included, would have a shot at signing the new contract.

“He’s a decent guy. Very good in business,” Tom Rovenstein said of Pannell, “He taught a lot of the business classes and entrepreneurship, and did a wonderful, fabulous job at that.”

Rovenstein knows the man 2 News Oklahoma covered in December 2024: He is known around town as a baseball coach and part-time Santa Claus.



Prosecutors charged Pannell with domestic aggravated assault. His estranged wife told police an argument broke out over money.

Explaining the recent baseball situation, a spokesperson for the city said, “on Jan. 8, the City issued the RFQ, and on Jan. 16, City staff learned that Mr. Pannell was accepting money from the public for registration for the upcoming season even though the contract between the city and 4F Sports had expired.”

In a Facebook post, Pannel said refunds would be issued, “if needed”. Pannel called the baseball situation “very unfortunate,” in a phone call with 2 News Oklahoma.

One parent, Angela Saltz, messaged 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers.

“We loved 4F. John did a great job! We coached 1 season and just got to be parents season 2. Got everything we paid for. Even got assistance from john personally when we had coaching questions and rule questions,” Saltz said.

Meanwhile, City Manager Mike Bailey, said in a statement, "I want to assure everyone that the city will move swiftly to open registration for the spring season as quickly after Feb. 6, the deadline for proposal submissions, as possible."

The youth baseball season typically starts sometime in April.

