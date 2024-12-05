Part-time Santa Claus, youth coach pleads not guilty to domestic charge

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A local Santa Claus who is normally part of Bartlesville's Christmas events might face jail time if convicted for an alleged domestic abuse incident in June.

John A. Pannell was charged with domestic aggravated assault after his estranged wife reported to police that an argument over money broke into a life-threatening attack.

Court documents note Pannell is accused of pinning down his wife with an arm around her neck, "squeezing so hard she thought her neck was going to snap." He posted a $25,000 bond after the June arrest and has since been a free man.

He pleaded not guilty in his arraignment at Washington County Courthouse on Dec. 4.

Pannell runs the "Santa in the Ville" Facebook page, dedicated to his gigs around Washington County the last few years.

He also runs 4F Sports, a youth league contracted with City of Bartlesville to play ball out of the Price Baseball-Softball Fields.

On top of that, his info is also on the Doenges Ford American Legion Baseball team page.

Pannell told 2 News he cannot comment on his case, citing advice from his legal counsel. His lawyer did not want to comment either.

Washington County District Attorney Will Drake confirmed to 2 News Pannell is only ordered by a judge to stay away from his estranged wife. There's nothing legally keeping him from his work with kids, be it in baseball or as Santa Claus.

Regardless of the criminal case, Rhonda Hudson from Ray of Hope Advocacy Center in Bartlesville says there's a lesson to keep in mind this holiday season: one that can protect anyone feeling threatened by domestic violence.



"I think it is hard to come forward, and I think sometimes people worry about, 'Oh, if this gets out, you know, what are people going to think of me or my family?'" Hudson said.

"The holidays can be difficult on families. We want to be sure that survivors know how to access help if they need it. Really, the most important thing is safety."

Ray of Hope has a 24-hour domestic violence hotline: 918-214-8886.

Pannell now awaits an early 2025 trial date, according to the DA's office.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

