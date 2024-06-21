Watch Now
Bar tour! Zach Bryan previews new album in bar settings

Zach Bryan
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends. The country music artist dropped a live album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster,” on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. With it came a statement posted to social media in which he decried “a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Zach Bryan
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 21, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Zach Bryan announce a new album and a new tour... of sorts.

To offer fans an early glimpse of his next album, the Oologah native announced a bar tour. Why? His upcoming album is called "The Great American Bar Scene."

He wrote on his Instagram:

My intent with all this is to give everyone and early glimpse of this album, but more importantly this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment.

It's set to be released July 4th, but the bar tour starts in just 3 days!

Bryan said he'd love to play all the 'timeless' bars on the list, but said he can't. He plans on visiting a few off the list to have a drink with fans.

Here's a look at the list:

  • Brillobox - Pittsburgh, PA
  • Egan & Sons - Montclair, NJ
  • Barnacle Bill's - Rumson, NJ
  • Blarney Stone Pub - Seattle, WA
  • Charlotte's Room - Toronto, ON
  • Dobbies Bar - Dewey, OK
  • Fox & Locke - Franklin, TN
  • Iron Horse Saloon - Oologah, OK
  • Larry's All American Cafe - Covington, KY
  • McGlinchey's - Philadelphia, PA
  • Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, Ok
  • Million Dollar Cowboy Bar - Jackson, WY
  • Old Mountain Tavern - Marlington, WV
  • Polish Village - Berea, OH
  • Rooster's Sports Bar & Grill - Owasso, OK
  • Sandy Hut - Portland, OR
  • Saratoga Lanes - St. Louis, MO
  • The Gold Mine Restaurant and Saloon - Idaho City, ID
  • The San Fernando - Glendale, CA
  • The Water Tank - Austin, TX
  • Shannon Tavern - Boston, MA

Bryan, raised in Oologah, first gained national attention with a YouTube channel of his music in 2017. His first national tour, "Ain't for Tamin' Tour" kicked off in fall 2021. His career continued to rise from then on.
He recently broke three records with 2 shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa in August 2023.

He's playing three shows at the BOK Center in December 2024.

