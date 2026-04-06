BALLOT PREVIEW: What you need to know before going to the polls

Voters across Green Country will decide on several bond packages and sales tax proposals this Tuesday. Improvements to schools, recreational facilities, and improved roads are at stake in these elections.

Tulsa

In Tulsa, voters will accept or reject a $609 million bond package for Tulsa Public Schools. There are four different propositions that voters will decide on individually.



$200,985,000 for student experiences, including extracurricular activities.

$276,000,000 for facilities, including renovations.

$104,785,000 for technology.

$27,230,000 for transportation.

None of the propositions will raise property taxes.

Tulsa Public Schools lays out propositions in $609M bond package

Broken Arrow

Voters in Broken Arrow will decide on a "Go Bond" proposal priced at $415 million. Propositions 1 through 7 would be funded by property taxes, which would stay the same, and used to improve roads, intersections, sidewalks, trails, and public safety facilities. Proposition 8, which would fund upgrades to the Arrowhead Softball Complex, would increase the sales tax by a temporary half-cent.

GO BOND: Broken Arrow voters to decide on a $415 million bond April 7

Inola

Inola Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $60 million bond package. The latest version of the bond is split into two different propositions, each sitting at about $30 million. The funds would cover new classrooms, facility renovations, and technology upgrades.

Pryor

Pryor voters will also decide on a school bond package. The $98,155,000 would fund the creation of a new middle school, facility maintenance and structure needs, and Phase Two of the Tiger Stadium Project.

McAlester

The City of McAlester is asking voters to approve a penny sales tax to fund road repairs. Interim City Manager Ken Wilmer says that if the sales tax brings in between $3 to $4 million dollars a year, it is possible to fix 30 to 40 roads.

Penny sales tax for better roads? McAlester voters to decide April 7

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