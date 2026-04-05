MCALESTER, Okla. — McAlester has long had a less-than-smooth reputation for its street conditions. But for the April 7 election, the city is asking voters to allow a penny increase every time they shop to fix the worst roads long-term.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years. I’m the president of the McAlester Community Tree Board and I also serve on Keep Mcalester Beautiful as well,” Lacey Sudderth said.

WATCH: Penny sales tax for better roads? McAlester voters to decide April 7:

Penny sales tax for better roads? McAlester voters to decide April 7

Sudderth said she observes a lot around McAlester: both the good in say, recent Mullen Park improvements, and the not-so-good streets around that same park.

“From what I understand, our city currently has about $26 million in bond debt from a previous administration back in 2005," she said. "And so we're limited on the resources that we can get because we can't take out a loan, because of that bond debt. So we're paying annually, I think, $400,000 a month toward those obligations. So really, the city has no choice but to tax our citizens to get this done, but...I don't see anyone not complaining about the streets all the time. It's the number one complaint the city gets."



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“We’re really trying to see what is the fairest way for us to take on this obligation that will have a beginning and an end,” city councilor Robin Woodley told 2 News Oklahoma.

The solution, Councilor Woodley advocates, comes from raising the city sales tax by one cent until mid-2036 not just to maintain or resurface the roadways, but to redo them altogether – for good. Thankfully, the councilor said, the revenue wouldn’t just come from residents.

“Whether they’re traveling through, we have people that come here every week for their groceries or for their clothing," Woodley said. "We’re so grateful for that because that really does help revitalize our community. And (that extra penny) will go a very long way.”

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And the data, interim city manager Ken Wimer said, backs up the claim of return on investment with millions in revenue annually.

“if we’re doing $3-4 (million dollars) a year, that’s going to give us 30-40 roads a year that we’re going to fix," Wimer said. "So that would knock out the vast majority of those 40% poor to poorest-rated roads.”

WATCH: Extended interview - Interim city manager Ken Wimer previews April 7 election:

Extended Interview- McAlester City Manager Ken Wimer previews April 7 prop election

Any increase in sales tax is not news neighbors like Sudderth hope for, but she said she’s going to be practical at the ballot box.

"I think that if we want to improve our quality of life, that this is the only option,” Sudderth said.

The second and third propositions on the City of McAlester election day ballots deal with allowing the city council to more freely decide on funds, and to more freely consider applicants for city manager in the future.

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