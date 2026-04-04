FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A Fort Gibson family of five lost their home after discovering it was built on an oil well, and they are now fighting the Oklahoma Corporation Commission over jurisdiction of the leak.

Since August of last year, the Meredith family has battled oil leaking into their home. They told 2 News 1,500 gallons of oil and gas a day were coming out of the ground.

WATCH: Fort Gibson family fights state over oil leaking into their home:

Fort Gibson family fights state over oil leaking into their home

The family is currently in limbo, waiting on the OCC to claim jurisdiction after the agency stated in its latest press release that the issue does not fall under its authority.

"We thought we could call the Corporation Commission and they would help us because that's what they're there for, is to take care of oil and gas issues in Oklahoma," Kara Meredith said. "For them to do this run around and this very contradicting back and forth, that's extremely frustrating."

The Meredith's told me it seemed the OCC wanted to do everything in its power to prove the leak wasn't an oil-and-gas-related issue. While every test pointed to oil and gas, the family said those tests were not run by the state.

"Everything that you witness inside this house and inside that hole has never been tested," Mitch Meredith said. "They have not came inside of my house and took anything from in the house. I've begged them and said if you don't think it's oil and petroleum, test what's on the floor. They don't want to touch it."

The family hired an independent person to test their home since the OCC did not want to, even with a state representative stopping by during one of the inspections.

The Meredith's told 2 News the director of the OCC personally came to their house, and things seemed to move in the right direction. However, they said every time progress seems to happen, the OCC debunks it.

2 News Oklahoma's CJ Maclin asked the family if the OCC provided another agency that has jurisdiction since they are not claiming it.

"No. DEQ, all of them said that they have sole jurisdiction," Mitch Meredith said.

"DEQ came at the beginning of December and did some more testing, and then they wrote a letter telling the Corporation Commission that this is consistent with oil and gas brine and oil and gas issues in Oklahoma, and it falls on them," Kara Meredith said.

The Meredith's said they never wanted this fight, but they are not going to turn away from it. They are speaking up not only for themselves but for others around the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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