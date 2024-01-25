Applications open for Eden Village tiny homes in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans experiencing homelessness will soon have a new community to call their own. Eden Village, a tiny home community, is now taking applications.

It's a moment many people in Tulsa have been waiting for. It's the chance to live in a state-of-the-art tiny home community. One home costs $350 a month, and all utilities are paid.

Randall Hull has been experiencing chronic homelessness in Tulsa for five years – meaning he's been homeless in Tulsa for a year or more. He could be a good candidate for the homes.

"I could do $300, but I couldn't do $600," he told 2 News.

The west Tulsa plot of land off 61st West Avenue will have 63 tiny homes.

Founder Brad Johnson says by Christmas, he's hopeful to have all 63 of them lived in.

The application consists of 16 pages.

Interested applicants must provide all sources of income, have at least $1,000 to their name, and, most importantly, be willing and able to obey the law.

"They can't have illegal drugs within the community, they can't have firearms, they can't have wild parties," Johnson said. "They need to be good neighbors."

Johnson says there have been only two applicants so far, given that the application has only been open for a few days, but the demand is high.

Johnson said it also shows the importance of collaborating with other Tulsa homeless organizations to get as many people off the street as possible.

"If you ask them if they have places where they can send the chronically homeless for housing, they'll tell you no," Johnson said. "There's really no place for them to go right now."

Hull knows firsthand the struggle.

"It's cold then, it's cold now," Hull said. The main thing is, you gotta' stay dry."

The application can be printed online and mailed to Eden Village. The informationcan be found here.

