Eden Village aims to provide community, security for Tulsa's homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Four out of 63 tiny homes are already up in west Tulsa as part of the Eden Village tiny home community.

Organizers held an official groundbreaking on Thursday.

Community, dignity and security are what the tiny homes are going to offer to the Tulsa community. They are located off Charles Page Blvd. on 61st West Avenue for the chronically homeless.

Eden Village of Tulsa Founder Brad Johnson said he got the idea after visiting another Eden Village community in Springfield, MO.

"There's thousands of people on the streets that deal with this stuff everyday," Johnson said. "Sleeping under a bridge and sleeping under the levy - that's just not right, Tulsa."

The concept proved successful in 11 cities. The homes are brand new, and equipped with furniture and appliances. They'll cost $350 dollars a month.

As a plus, all the tiny homes have front porches. That's because organizers say community is crucial to the concept.

2 News spoke with Pastor David Emory of Harvard Avenue Christian Church, who sponsored two homes.

"It's not going to solve the whole thing. But for the 60 or 70 people that are going to be connected to this, it's going to change their lives fundamentally, and that's a great thing to be a part of," Emory said.

The effort to curb Tulsa's homelessness is hitting home with many, even Tulsa Tech electrical students. They attended the groundbreaking since they'll be putting in electrical lines for community work.

"We need everybody to get on the houses, out of the streets and it will just help build the future," said Dakota Seawight, an electrical student.

Organizers are still pleading to community members and other businesses to sponsor a home and get involved with Tiny Homes so they can continue making their vision a reality.

By this time next year, Johnson said the goal is for Eden Village of Tulsa to have 133 homes across nearby communities. In five years, they say they're confident 25 percent of Tulsa's homeless population will be served in the tiny homes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

