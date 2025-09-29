Another Tulsa parent alleges no district action after bus stop complaints

TULSA, Okla. — A school bus stop at Braden Park serves a handful of Hale Middle School students, but the parent of one of them tells 2 News her daughter has to hike almost a mile to get to it every day, including crossing Yale Avenue.

"I was wanting a bus stop added to the neighborhood that we live in. That way she doesn't have to cross a busy road," the parent said on Sept. 28.

While the path the mother told 2 News about doesn't include a mile uphill both ways in the snow like in the old times, it does involve walking along 11th Street and crossing Yale Avenue during morning rush hour while she is at work.



"I always think the worst, yeah," she said. "And then the fact that she can't have her phone with her at school, that makes me worry, 'Has she even made it to school?"

The parent, who doesn't want her name used for unrelated safety reasons, said that since before the school year began, she has received a runaround from different school and district staff regarding her request for a closer bus stop, only to be finally denied last week.

The Midtown Tulsa mom said it's taking a toll on her daughter.

"She doesn't wanna do it. She just doesn't wanna go to school at all because of it she loves learning," the mom said. "She loves to go to school, but if she's having to worry about how to get to school every morning,she just doesn't wanna do it."

Tulsa Public Schools, meanwhile, said it would set up a meeting with 2 News during the week of Sept. 22 to discuss the issue, but hasn't responded to a follow-up about the plans and also did not respond to 2 News about this story when emailed on Sept. 25.

