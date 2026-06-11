AMERICA VOTES: Early voting begins in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans can vote early for the next three days.

In person absentee voting (or early voting) is available June 11, 12 and 13 ahead of the June 16th primary.

When can I vote?

Early voting locations are open Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday, June 13 (8 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Where can I vote?

In Tulsa County:

TULSA COUNTY ELECTION BOARD

12000 E Skelly Dr

T.T.C. - BROKEN ARROW

4600 SOUTH OLIVE AVENUE

Full list— HERE

What do I need?

State law requires all registered voters to show proof of identity before voting in person at the precinct polling place on Election Day or during early voting.

What are we voting on?

The June 16 election is A LOT.

Primary races, state questions and other stuff. We broke it down ⬇️

Local News UNDERSTANDING YOUR BALLOT: What is included in the June primary election Shelby Banks

But wait there's more:

Since it is America's 250th birthday there are limited edition I voted stickers!

You know you want one, so you better go vote:

Oklahoma Election Board

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