AM RADIO: Congress considers AM radio mandate for US automakers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — More than 100 years after its invention, Americans keep tuning their radios. In Bartlesville, neighbors tune in to AM1400 KWON.

“We’re here to serve this community and our surrounding areas, but again, that AM, we continue to keep it up,” station owner Kevin Potter said.

Management keeps it up, because AM radio performs strongly.

According to a 2022 Nielsen audience report, more than 82 million Americans listen to AM radio at least monthly. When listeners tune their AM dials, they can generally expect news and sports talk, and emergency alerts.

KWON anchor Nathan Thompson leads severe weather coverage, wiith help from spotters like Jimmy Williams.

“It means a lot,” to serve the community, Williams said, “I grew up here.”

Congress wants to protect operations just like KWON. Bipartisan members of Congress broadly support legislation, mandating AM radio dials in all American cars.

Among the 535 members of Congress, 317 of them co-sponsored the bills in the House and Senate.

*OKLAHOMA DELEGATION*

Sen. James Lankford and former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, along with Rep. Tom Cole, Rep. Frank Lucas and Rep. Stephanie Bice all co-sponsored the legislation.

AM radio is especially helpful for Oklahomans when severe weather strikes and they are driving.

“A lot of people get hurt, and that’s what we’re trying to prevent, is people from getting hurt. And the more people we could save … if we could save one life, that’s all that counts. If we can just save one life,” Williams said.

“Whether it’s hurricanes in the Southeast, or tornadoes in our part of the world, or floods in parts of the other parts of the country, some of the things that go … big tech isn’t there,” Potter added.

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