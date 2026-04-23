400 students waitlisted at Central Tech after funding measure fails

SAPULPA, Okla. — Four hundred high school students are on a waitlist at Central Technology Center after a recent funding measure failed in a recent election.

The technology center, which operates campuses in Sapulpa and Drumright, serves about 1,200 students with career training in fields like HVAC, plumbing, and pharmacy technician. 70% of the students are high school juniors and seniors getting a head start on their futures.

Earlier this month, Central Tech asked voters to approve a $2 million increase to its building fund.

How does that break down?

A homeowner with a house worth $100,000 would pay $24 a year. The plan for the money was to expand facilities and get hundreds of students off the wait list.

Because the measure failed, students like Cleveland High School junior Brookelynn Handley are on the wait list for a second year in a row.

Handley, a straight-A student whose goal is to work in phlebotomy, wanted to be a part of the medical program as a stepping stone for her career. Her boyfriend is also wait-listed after applying for the electrical program.

"Not everybody's going to get accepted and that's fine, but just don't let that cloud your head and let it deter you from what you are wanting to do because that's just a minor setback and you can always keep going and keep finding other things to do to get what you want and get where you want. It is sad and disappointing, but also you just have to keep going and keep finding other ways to get around it," Handley said.

Superintendent Kent Burris thinks confusing ballot language may have contributed to the measure's failure. The district is now studying voter feedback to improve messaging for future attempts.

Burris said the district is committed to finding a solution for the students who are ready to start their careers.

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