4-year-old boy continues his fight for life following 3 car crash in BA

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The health of a 4-year-old boy who was injured in a horrific car crash continues to decline.

2 News closely followed the story of Luke Woodruff after he was involved in a three-car crash on Dec.18.

He suffered multiple fractures, a brain bleed, and Bacterial Meningitis.

His mother’s best friend, Shelby Macy, said the family was at a complete stop when the car they were in was hit from behind.

“She was at a dead stop turning left onto 91st off of Highway 51 when she was rear-ended and shoved into oncoming traffic into the other lane, so people came this way and hit her head on,” said Macy.

She said the impact caused the family’s car to bounce of off other cars and threw Luke from his car seat.

“As far as I understand, he was harnessed in his car seat, but we are not entirely sure, unfortunately, with little kids, they can unbuckle themselves. She does know that she buckled him properly whenever they left the house,” said Macy.

Luke suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, and just recently, doctors discovered a massive amount of fluid around his brain, and he had to have emergency surgery.

As Luke begins the long road ahead of him, his friends and family are rallying around the little boy by wearing cross necklaces.

At this time, Luke’s family said he can't hear or speak.

"All she talks about every day is that she just wants to hear Luke’s voice again, and at this point, we don’t know if that will ever happen,” said Macy.

Not only has this been hard on Luke’s family, bu it’s also been extremely tough for his best friend, Lincoln. He is Shelby Macy’s son.

“Everything one does, the other has to do. They won’t even go out like on the playground without each other. We have attempted FaceTime and let him see Luke to let him know he’s not gone. He’s just sick right now, and he won’t even acknowledge it, and he just screams, and he’ll go hide,” said Macy.

As she continues to shoulder the pain of Luke’s accident for her son, Lincoln, and for his mother, Summer, Shelby created a GoFundMe account to help with the mounting cost of his medical bills.

Luke’s mom is a single mother and has two other children to care for as well.

As you hug your child, remember Luke and pray for a miracle.

If you would like to donate to help Luke’s family and his recovery,click here.

