4 Habitat for Humanity homes burglarized in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Four Habitat for Humanity homes under construction in north Tulsa were ransacked in the same night, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and delaying move-in dates for families who were expecting to celebrate Thanksgiving in their new homes.

The break-ins occurred at homes being built by Green Country Habitat for Humanity near Lewis and the Gilcrease Expressway. All four houses, built next door to one another, were hit at the same time.

"We have never had this many homes simultaneously hit, all within a block," said Cameron Walker, president and CEO of Green Country Habitat for Humanity.

Thieves gained entry by breaking windows and doors, then systematically stripped the homes of valuable items. They tore cabinets off walls, removed kitchen islands, stole appliances and took vanities from bathrooms. In one home, vandals cut a water line, causing significant flooding damage.

KJRH

"A large part of this floor will have to be completely taken up. The floorboards. We'll have to dry everything out and put it back down," Walker said while surveying the water damage.

The theft and vandalism will force delays in the construction timeline, pushing back move-in dates for the families who were planning to spend the holidays in their new homes.

"It's not as easy and quick as getting back in here and buttoning these houses back up. There's going to be some delays, and unfortunately it's going to impact these families negatively," Walker said.

The organization now hopes to have the families moved in by Christmas.

"It's not the end of the world, but you know, families have made plans. They were going to gather and celebrate. So, it kind of knocks all that stuff off course," Walker said.

Despite the setback, Walker remains optimistic about community support to help restore the homes and get families back on track.

"Very frustrating, very aggravating, but we live in a tremendous community, with a lot of fantastic people. So I think the community, I hope they'll respond and help us put these families lives back together," Walker said.

Walker did say they're working with Tulsa Police and have shared all the information they have. If you'd like to help the organization work through this, you can do so here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

