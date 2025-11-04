TULSA, Okla. — According to recent data, almost 8 million seniors depend on SNAP benefits across the United States.

More than 68,000 of those seniors aged 60 and over are in Oklahoma, according to the USDA.

After SNAP benefits were cut November 1, many seniors are figuring out how to juggle expenses they didn't need to before.

WATCH: Tulsa organization hosting food drive for elderly who've lost SNAP benefits

Tulsa organization hosting food drive for elderly who've lost SNAP benefits

Colleen Miller is one of those seniors.

She said she only has a few dollars left over in her SNAP account that rolled over.

“I do work occasionally, substitute teaching, but it's not really an income," she said. “We're struggling, we are struggling just to survive.”

CEO of Life Senior Services Eileen Bradshaw said she knows the struggles the community is facing, and wants to lend a helping hand.

The organization is now holding a food drive at its Vintage Housing building.

The food will be transported directly to seniors living in Life Senior Services' housing units in places like Tulsa, Collinsville, Bristow and Skiatook, to name a few.

“I worry that there's folks out there who are going to need help and won't ask for it," she said. "As a community, we know who our neighbors are. We know who might be needing help.”

Bradshaw said she knows the food drive won't be able to completely replace SNAP benefits, but she wants to do anything she can.

“We are doing this food drive to just try to help and see if we can get them to that next first of the month with as little sacrifice as possible," she said. "These are folks who really have to balance already, medication, transportation, housing and food."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

