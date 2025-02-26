2 News helps Mannford man contact Mayor over poor road conditions

MANNFORD, Okla. — Mannford’s Lakeview Drive is in disrepair.

Littered with potholes, loose gravel and ravines, Randy Beaird decided to call 2 News Oklahoma.

“I have a dispute with the city over the road in front of my house,” Beaird said, “I need some help.”

“I’m looking for answers to solve a problem, I’m not looking to cause trouble,” Beaird said.

Beaird says the area was outside city limits when he moved in. Since then, he says, the city has annexed it for its own, with promises to fix it.

Several years later, city leadership changed hands, and handshake promises fell through the cracks. Still, it’s a city road in need of significant repairs.



“I feel that we pay our taxes out here the same that those people on the other side of the highway,” Beaird said, “I’d like to see some fairness out of this deal.”

Beaird’s pickup truck is feeling the brunt of the poor road conditions. Beaird says he recently replaced the tires, because of damage caused by the road. His front yard, located down a hill, he says, is often flooded.

Moments before 2 News interviewed Beaird, Mayor Clay Abercombie called. He was open to hearing from Beard, so the two immediately started speaking over the phone.

So right then and there – I put it on speaker.

“I’d be happy to look at what’s going on out there, and see what we can do,” Abercrombie said, “So I’m sorry it’s fallen through the cracks, but I’d like to work with you on it.”

“Clay, I would love to have you out here to look at this,” Beaird said to Abercrombie.

The two are set to meet in the coming days. 2 News will provide any updates that come from the meeting.

