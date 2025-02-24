Man in Mannford concerned about poor road conditions

MANNFORD, Okla. — Michael Hutchens from Mannford called the 2 News newsroom and said the roads in his community are in poor condition and need to be fixed as soon as possible. Hutchens said the dirt and mud have damaged cars, and the deterioration is a hazard.

Hutchens runs a car business out of his home near West Basin Road and Martin Ridge Street. However, he said driving vintage cars on the road outside of his house has been a hurdle for years.

"It's not fair we're paying taxes just like everyone else in the state, and this is what we have to drive on," Hutchens said.

Hutchens showed 2 News that some roads near his home had cracks, potholes, and deteriorating sides. Hutchens said when it rains, the road to his house is nearly impassible.

"You can't keep a clean car out here; it's just impossible," said Hutchens.

Hutchens said he has called the Pawnee District 3 Commissioner Dale Carter about the issue, but the roads continue to be a problem.

"I do feel neglected because I feel like the county is not doing their part to take care of these roads," Hutchens said.

2 News called Carter twice and left a voicemail. As of Feb. 23, we had not gotten a response.

Hutchens said all he wants is something done.

"I just would love to see the county fix the road," Hutchens said. "Use my tax money for a good purpose."

