2 confirmed cases of measles reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two confirmed cases of measles in the state.

This comes a week after mass confusion over a potential case in Bartlesville that was later deemed not to be legitimate.

The OSDH didn't provide any details about where the cases are or who was affected. 2 News has asked for this clarification and will update you when we learn more.

State officials did say the individuals took proper precautions after realizing they'd be exposed and self-isolating. OSDH believes their actions stopped the risk of transmission.

“These cases highlight the importance of being aware of measles activity as people travel or host visitors,” Kendra Dougherty, Director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Response at OSDH said. “When people know they have exposure risk and do not have immunity to measles, they can exclude themselves from public settings for the recommended duration to eliminate the risk of transmission in their community.”

