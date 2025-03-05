What to know if measles does show up in Oklahoma

OWASSO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed there are no measles cases in Bartlesville, but it sounded the alarm for many health professionals and families here.

2 News met Ali Teel and her two daughters in the waiting area of Utica Park Clinic in Owasso.

After Bartlesville Public Schools issued a warning about a staffer testing positive at a hospital for the measles, the disease was top of mind for Teel.

“I am concerned about the measles because I do have a five-month-old baby who is not old enough to be vaccinated for the measles, and then my older daughter has only had one of the measles vaccine, so they’re at risk for getting the measles if it’s in our area. I was concerned because we live in Skiatook, so a possible or potential case in Bartlesville is really close to us, so it would only be a matter of time before it was in our town,” said Teel.

Dr. Theresa Horton says her office at Utica Park Clinic was inundated with concerned calls.

“I had a lot of calls and messages sent to my inbox with people very rightly concerned. With everything going in west Texas, it’s a very valid concern, and it’s just a matter of time before we have an outbreak here, “said Dr. Horton.

2 News asked Dr. Horton about the testing process:

“There are two different ways to test. If you are testing for immunity, then it means you are immune. That you have had it before or you have been vaccinated. If we’re going to swab your nose, we are looking for the actual virus itself. If you have the Measles virus in your body and we’re finding that, then that’s what shows active infection,” said Dr. Horton.

She said the warning got everyone’s attention and for good reason.

That’s why she had a conversation with her office staff to make sure that everyone is on the same page moving forward should a measles case hit Oklahoma.

“It’s like a test run. What are we going to do if this comes up from Texas into Oklahoma? I hate to say it’s just a matter of time, but that is a big concern, and it’s a very valid concern,” said Dr. Horton.

2 News also reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, who sent out this statement:

“The individual was negative for measles but positive for having immunity.





There is a process for confirming a case of measles, and that can only be done through the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). While residents may be tested and diagnosed at a health care facility, that facility must work with the OSDH to confirm a positive case. Many factors contribute to having a confirmed positive case. It is important to be aware of what type of test is conducted. If measles is suspected, multiple types of tests can be performed to determine if measles is present or if the individual has immunity to measles.







Health care facilities and schools are encouraged to follow their normal reporting processes to OSDH to ensure timely public health investigations. These processes should be followed prior to any public posting about reportable diseases.







The OSDH is monitoring the situation and will notify the public and news media if/when a case is confirmed in Oklahoma. In the meantime, if you receive information about a case that is not directly from the OSDH, please contact us before reporting.”

