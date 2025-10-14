125 YEARS: Tulsa firefighter creates badge to celebrate department's anniversary

TULSA, Okla. — In honor of 125 years of protecting the community, the Tulsa Fire Department is marking the milestone with a custom-designed commemorative badge.

The symbolic new piece to their uniform was created by one of their own—a firefighter who put down his helmet for a paintbrush to honor his department's legacy.

KJRH

Lieutenant Craig Deerinwater, a 26-year veteran of the Tulsa Fire Department, stepped up to design the special badge that hundreds of his fellow firefighters will wear with pride throughout the anniversary year.

"I looked at it as a great opportunity to give back to the fire department," said Lt. Deerinwater. "To recognize the past and the future and of course the present. Together, we make up this department and it just shows the dedication that we serve the citizens of Tulsa."

The commemorative badge showcases traditional firefighting symbols with a distinct Tulsa flair illustrated by the skyline in the center.

"It has the helmet on top with the cross bugles and just kind of recognized everything fire department related," he said "Got the old maltese cross in the middle, it's kind of got an old fashion flare to it."

KJRH

This isn't Deerinwater's first leap into public art, either.

The firefighter-artist previously contributed to the design of the "Courage and Compassion Sculpture" that stands at 2nd and Cheyenne downtown, installed in 2007.

For Deerinwater, this project represented a return to his creative side after years focused on firefighting duties. He's been working on it off and on since January.

"For a long time I did a lot of drawings and paintings and I kind of got away from it for a while, so when this opportunity came up I jumped on it," he said.

The project holds special meaning for Deerinwater, who is nearing the end of his firefighting career. With less than four years left on the job, creating something that future generations of firefighters will wear felt like the perfect way to give back.

"I've probably got less than four years left so just to be apart of that tradition, and just give back to the future," Deerinwater said.

The commemorative badge is larger than the standard department badges, and that's all a part of the celebration of 125 years. Andy Little with TFD said the size and colors make it a conversation starter with community members.

"We want to stand out," said Little. "We're very proud to be Tulsa firefighters, we're proud of the Tulsa Fire Department and it's exciting to have something that's unique."

"Ask about it," said Deerinwater. "Ask what it means, what it means to us. It's going to be a talking point and helps us interact with the public and let us know, 'Hey, I've been on 26 years, I'm dedicated to this city. Anytime you call 911, we're gonna be there ready and go to work.'"

Firefighters can still purchase the commemorative badges, with all proceeds supporting an expansion project at the Tulsa Fire Museum.

The special badges serve as both a symbol of pride for current firefighters and those who have retired, who Little said have also ordered them.

