TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Museum is considered one of Tulsa’s best kept secrets. The art-deco building sits in a quiet lot off 8th and Peoria.

The museum is brimming with artifacts from Tulsa Fire Department’s past.

The building opened in 1934 as the central alarm station, later becoming the museum.

Tulsa Fire Museum volunteers working to improve museum

As with any building that age, there comes a cost. Board member Renaldo Works spoke with 2 News Oklahoma about the efforts.

“This year, we put a $100,000 roof on,” Works said. “That was a big expense, but it was leaking inside, we just got it done.”

In the front of the house is a ballroom where organizers can hold a wide array of events. Downstairs- that’s where all the magic is: old pictures, fire truck replicas, historical logs. Every nook and cranny has something different. Former firefighters like Works can see their history.

“I came on in 1983, I can go look in a book. See, when I came on, made my first run, and then see when I became a captain, I can look at when I made my first run. It’s kind of neat to come here and do that,” Works said.

Outside of firefighters and folks with connections, only a select few can see it.

“We open it up on Saturday and Sunday from 12-3 on some days, but we announce those on Facebook,” Works said.

The museum doesn’t keep regular hours. It’s just not in the cards right now, for a lot of reasons. Money, among them.

“Fundraisers, we have some events here, we’re trying to raise money to actually run this museum,” Works said.

The goal is to run the museum just like any other, with regular visting hours, and staff. It will take donations to do that. Folks can visit the website and click 'DONATE' to give money.

