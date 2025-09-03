Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person dead after crash in Rogers County

Addie Mills
OOLOGAH, Okla. — OHP is investigating a fatal crash between an Oologah-Talala school bus and a truck.

The crash happened near Highway 169 and EW 370 Rd in Oologah.

Troopers said the students on the bus had no significant apparent injuries, and the fatality was not on the school bus.

US-169 southbound EW 370 Rd both southbound lanes remain closed.

Oologah-Talala schools said in a Facebook post: "At this time, all students appear to be unharmed. We will keep you updated as quickly as we can. Parents will not be able to pick up their child from the accident scene until they are released by law enforcement. We will send details as soon as they are available.
Parents of students on bus 15, we are transporting your children back to the school. Please pick-up your child from the Upper Elementary parking lot."

