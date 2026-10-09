Warm, Dry Weather into the Weekend

TULSA, OKLA — ***OZONE ALERT DAY FOR THE TULSA METRO TODAY***

High pressure will remain in control through the weekend, keeping skies mostly clear and rain chances near zero. A few more clouds and gustier south winds will develop Sunday and into next week.

Fire weather concerns could increase as warm temperatures, dry vegetation and stronger winds combine. Air quality will also be worth monitoring Friday, as ozone levels could reach unhealthy levels. An Ozone Alert Day has been issued for Tulsa, marking the latest in the year the city has recorded one.

Hurricane Isaias will remain well east of the region, with little to no impact expected on our local weather through the weekend.

Looking ahead, warm, windy and mostly dry conditions will persist into the first half of the work week next week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances are expected to return Wednesday as a strong, slow-moving storm system and an approaching cold front move into the region. Periods of much-needed rainfall may continue for several days.

Some forecast data suggests the potential for severe weather, but it is too early to determine specific threats or timing. Temperatures will remain warm through midweek before the cold front brings a return to more seasonable, cooler weather by the end of next week.