Cooler Air Arriving in Green Country

Wednesday afternoon will be our last unseasonably mild stretch before cooler air takes hold. A cold front this morning has brought a blustery north wind with gusts to 25 mph today. Still, temperatures are topping out in the lower to mid-70s.

This evening, expect a quick drop in temperatures through the 50s into the mid-40s for lows by Thursday morning. Seasonably cool and sunny conditions are expected tomorrow with a brisk northerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

The cooling trend continues into Friday. Temperatures may start off in the mid-30s in the morning before rising into the upper 50s by afternoon with a continued northerly breeze.

The weekend may begin with frosty conditions. Saturday will be near or just above freezing for the Tulsa area. More passing cloud cover is expected to slightly limit the daytime warm-up as temperatures stay in the upper 50s for highs.

A storm system arrives on Sunday likely bringing rain to at least part of the area. The best chance of a soaking will be from Tulsa to the southwest. The cloud cover and potential wet weather will make it feel chilly and raw. Rain showers should taper off by Monday morning.

Seasonably cool and drier weather will follow into midweek next week before the potential for more bouts of rain just over a week from now.