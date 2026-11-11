Governor-elect Mike Mazzei proposes eliminating property taxes for Oklahoma seniors and veterans

TULSA, Okla. — As communities across Oklahoma honor veterans on Veterans Day, local veterans are looking ahead to what support could look like under Governor-elect Mike Mazzei.

Mazzei has laid out five priorities for Oklahoma, including a proposal to eliminate property taxes for seniors and veterans. His campaign website says property taxes in some of Oklahoma's largest counties have risen by 6% or more each year over the past five years.

During his campaign, Mazzei met with veterans to hear about the challenges they face.

Michael Horton, executive director of the Coffee Bunker — a resource hub for veterans in the Tulsa area — welcomed the proposal but said more needs to be done.

"As a veteran and as a homeowner, I would certainly welcome that, but I would also point out that we do have a significant problem with veterans homelessness and so I'd like to see efforts by the governor's office to address that as well," Horton said.

Oklahoma is home to more than 275,000 veterans, according to Mazzei.

Beyond the property tax proposal, Mazzei's plan also includes helping veterans find good-paying jobs, expanding mental health services and making sure veterans can access support after leaving the military.

Mazzei was elected governor just over a week ago.

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