Foggy Start, Breezy Veterans Day

TULSA, OKLA — **DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 THIS MORNING FOR PARTS OF NE OKLAHOMA.**

Area of dense fog will be possible again this morning with improvements by mid-morning.

Winds will shift to the northwest early Wednesday, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph throughout the afternoon. Combined with drier air moving into the region, these stronger winds will increase grassland fire spread rates. Despite the wind shift, plenty of sunshine will help temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

Cooler weather settles in Thursday, with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. A reinforcing cold front will arrive Thursday, bringing another push of colder air into the region. Temperatures will fall below seasonal averages Friday and continue into the weekend. Morning lows will dip into the mid-30s Friday, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Frost and freeze headlines may be needed as temperatures approach the freezing mark Thursday and Friday nights. Some locations could also see temperatures near freezing Saturday morning.

The weekend will start chilly, with increasing clouds and a brisk easterly breeze developing Saturday. Rain chances will return late Saturday night and continue into Sunday as a weather system moves east across the region. Steady rainfall is expected to spread from west to east, with the best chances arriving Sunday afternoon and evening. Cool temperatures and widespread light rain will make for a damp Sunday across Green Country.

Below-average temperatures will continue into early next week behind the weekend system. Rain chances will gradually move out, allowing for a few drier days before another unsettled weather pattern develops later.

Despite the colder air, Tulsa is currently expected to remain above freezing through the upcoming stretch, even as some surrounding areas experience light freezes.