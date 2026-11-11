Mannford fire chief recovering after being injured responding to a crash on Highway 51

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Mannford fire chief is recovering after being hurt while responding to a crash on Highway 51, just west of Mannford.

Police Chief Brett Gibson said crews were working a crash involving a car and a minivan when a pickup hit the fire chief's Suburban.

The fire chief was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

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