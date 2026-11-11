New grocery and coffee roastery to fill vacant Broken Arrow Rose District space

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A long-vacant building in Broken Arrow's Rose District is about to become home to two new businesses that residents and city officials have been working toward for years.

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The District Mercantile Grocery and Deli and the Wanderlust Coffee Roastery are set to open at the corner of Dallas and Main streets, filling a 2,200-square-foot space that sat empty and boarded up for nearly four years after Spoke House Bicycles and the Rattlesnake Café left.

"I've been with the city 7 years and I've really attempted to try to get a local market down here the whole time I've been here. It's badly needed and our citizens wanted it," said Brent Brassfield, City of Broken Arrow Business Retention and Development Coordinator.

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Both new businesses are owned by Randall Ryan, who began his entrepreneurial journey in the Rose District more than a decade ago selling coffee at the farmers market from a mobile trike before opening his first brick-and-mortar coffee shop.

"I actually started 11 years ago at the Rose District Farmers Market selling cups of coffee, just building the brand from the ground up," Ryan said.

Ryan signed a lease on the space in April and has been working on renovations since then. The store cannot begin stocking shelves until health inspectors complete their review and sign off on the space.

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"I would say within a week," Ryan said when asked about an opening date.

District Mercantile will offer a grab-and-go deli, light groceries, and locally sourced products including cheeses, eggs, produce, honey, and fresh-roasted coffee from the adjoining Wanderlust Coffee Roastery. The total renovation investment is approximately $255,310, paid upfront by Ryan's company, Rise, Grind & Ride, LLC.

City backing the project with up to $80,000

The Broken Arrow City Council approved an economic development agreement in July that allows the city to reimburse Ryan up to $80,000 once the businesses open. The reimbursement covers 100% of city permitting and inspection fees and up to 50% of physical building renovation costs. Equipment and intellectual property costs are not eligible for reimbursement.

"The 80,000 is exclusively for infrastructure of the building," Brassfield said. "Should this business ever move or close, that infrastructure is in place for another potential business."

Filling a gap in the downtown lifestyle

For people who live and work near the Rose District, the new grocery fills a practical need.

"Sometimes you know you're in the area doing other things, and it'd be nice to pop in for groceries somewhere closer," said Debbie Morris, a Rose District regular.

"We have so many little neighborhoods around here, and they're all so cute, so I think it'll be perfect for the area," said Gentry , who lives a few minutes away from the Rose District.

Brassfield said the grocery concept completes a vision the city has been building toward.

"I'm super excited about this because when I arrived in Broken Arrow seven years ago, the Council and upper management's vision for the Rose District was to create a downtown lifestyle," Brassfield said. "You need all these great shops, restaurants, and bars, which we have, but you also need goods and services, and that's one thing we did not have."

He also noted the historical irony of the moment.

"It's kind of ironic after all these years — there used to be local markets in downtowns, and once again there's a need here in Broken Arrow," Brassfield said.

The city expects the project to generate new sales tax revenue, create jobs, increase pedestrian activity, and strengthen downtown vitality.

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