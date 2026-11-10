Oklahomans push back against AEP's Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project at public hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A proposed multi-state electric transmission line is drawing pushback from rural Oklahomans who say the project would harm generational farms, ranches and businesses.

American Electric Power's Northeast Oklahoma Transmission Enhancement Project is expected to begin in 2028 and be completed in 2029, according to the company's website. AEP says the project is designed to make the electric grid more reliable and resilient.

About 75 people showed up to an Oklahoma Corporation Commission public comment hearing Monday to voice their concerns. The hearing started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. Each person was given three minutes to share their concerns with the commission.

A representative from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office told Natalie Bullard, who co-founded the advocacy group Protect Rural Oklahoma with her husband Ben, that it was the largest public turnout she had seen for a hearing like this.

Bullard said she and her husband have concerns about the project and why it requires stretching a new line across multiple states rather than using existing infrastructure.

"The first thing is let's use existing right of ways, and I think the federal government has helped make that clear that that should be a priority over building new lines over green fields, unused or, you know, untouched land," Bullard said. "And then the second option being, why don't they build the energy generation plant where the power is needed? Why are we stretching a $1 billion extension cord across three states and impacting hundreds of landowners, generational farms, ranches, and businesses."

AEP says the project could help reduce power outages, improve the delivery of electricity during extreme weather and lower the cost of moving power across the region.

2 News will continue following up with PSO to learn more about the project and the concerns being raised.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.