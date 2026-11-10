Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning

TULSA, OKLA — ***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM FOR TULSA, CRAIG, NOWATA, ROGERS, WAGONER, MAYES, OKMULGEE, CREEK, OKFUSKEE, PAWNEE AND OSAGE COUNTIES.***

Areas of dense morning fog, mainly for counties north of I-40 through mid-morning. Please allow extra time for that morning drive!

A weak weather system moving across Texas could bring a slight chance of light rain to parts of southeastern Oklahoma. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry and unseasonably warm, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s.

Another warm day is expected for Veterans Day tomorrow, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and climbing into the low 70s. A cold front will move through during the day, bringing gusty northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph. Rain is not expected with the front, but cooler air will begin moving into the region.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will fall into the mid-40s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with afternoon highs near 64 degrees.

Even cooler conditions are expected Friday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s.

A reinforcing push of cool air could bring temperatures close to freezing in some of the colder valleys Thursday and Friday nights.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will gradually moderate. Morning lows will start in the 30s Saturday before warming into the 40s Sunday. Afternoon highs will hover near 60 degrees both days. Saturday looks mostly sunny, while clouds increase during the evening as our next weather system approaches.

Rain chances will begin to increase Sunday as a system moves east across the region. We’ll keep an eye on the timing and potential for rainfall as we get closer.