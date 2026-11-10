Webster High School Student killed in highway accident mourned; OHP updates investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Social media pages are filled with condolences for the loss of one student and wishes for a speedy recovery for others following a crash on the Turner Turnpike involving a Webster High School vehicle and a semi-truck.

A group of seven Webster High School Student Council members and one faculty member were driving home from a weekend at the State Student Council Conference in Norman when the crash occurred on Monday.

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"Yesterday afternoon we did have a crash on the Turner Turnpike involving a Tulsa Public Schools vehicle and a semi-truck," said Lt. Southall of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Among those attending the conference were Student Council members from Ponca City High School, who were stunned to learn their friend had died in the crash.

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"She's super, super sweet and just like it's so crazy about all that stuff that's happening and she was a part of that," said Mikaela Hardesty, a Ponca City High School student.

"My main thought was this isn't real, this didn't happen. This is something that we see in other states, not in Oklahoma, not people we know," said Jordyn Heitman, also of Ponca City High School.

According to the initial Oklahoma Highway Patrol incident report, the suburban was struck by a big rig entering the turnpike from a rest stop in Lincoln County. The crash tumbled the suburban several times, killing one student and injuring the other occupants. Two students were ejected from the Suburban.

"The other four students were treated and released from the hospital last night, and the teacher, from what I understand," Southall said.

"It does appear that seatbelts were in use by everybody in the vehicles, both vehicles, the semi and the suburban, and we have had some questions about the seatbelts and how they may have failed, but what we can tell you is that the damage to the vehicle caused those vehicle seatbelts to become compromised, ultimately leading to the ejection of those two students," Southall said.

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As word of the accident spread, classmates, student council groups around the state and the broader community began sending messages of love, prayers for the victims and their families, and messages of sympathy and sorrow.

The driver of the truck was not injured. OHP said he is from Barstow, California and holds a valid commercial driver's license. Because the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, his name is not being released at this time.

Out of respect for the Webster students and staff involved, 2 News Oklahoma is not releasing the names of those in the school vehicle until the families are ready to provide that information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.